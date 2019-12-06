Share:

Money laundering is the act of obscuring the origin of money that has been obtained an illegally way. In a country where employment opportunities are alarmingly on the decline, it is a suicidal to employ those who with dual nationalities instead of giving priority to those who are qualified for those jobs and hold only a Pakistani passport and as many people we can see are doing money laundering. The employers who are working in PIA or other states which are almost dual nationals employed as flight and it is a well-known fact for everyone that hundred of thousands of dollars are being irregularly transferred by individuals who operates these flights.

If a person is powerful or not government should treat them equally then it may be easy to stop money laundering or to catch the person who is done money laundering.

BANADI ALI,

Turbat.