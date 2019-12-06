Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical won the last league matches of the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Master Paints Black outperformed Diamond Paints by 7-4 in the first match of the day. From the winning side, Manuel Carranza emerged as star of the day with superb six goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt scored the remaining one. From the losing side, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Huzaifa Ahmed and Jack William Stuart Hyde struck one goal apiece.

Master Paints Black had a convincing start by banging in a brace, which gave them 2-0 edge in the first chukker. Diamond Paints started the second chukker with a field goal to reduce the margin to 2-1. But Master Paints Black made a good comeback and converted two more goals to enhance their lead to 4-1.

Diamond Paints fought back well in the third chukker and pumped in two back-to-back goals to reduce the deficit to 4-3. Just before the end of the third chukker, Master Paints Black struck one more to make it 5-3. The fourth and last chukker saw Master Paints Black smashing in two goals against one by Diamond Paints to win the match by 7-4.

Five goals by Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical overcame spirited Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group by 6-5 in the second match of the day. Besides Mawaz, the remaining one goal was converted by Ahmed Bilal Riaz. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick while Taimur Ali Malik and Hamza Khan hit one goal each.

Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group opened their account with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which was soon equalized at 1-1 by Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical, but DCC/Guard Group once again launched a series of attacks on their opponent’s goal and succeeded in converting two more goals to take 3-1 lead.

Black Horse made a good comeback in the second chukker and thrashed two back-to-back goals to square the things at 3-all. Just before the end of the chukker, DCC/Guard Group struck one to again have 4-3 lead. They continued their good show in the third chukker as well as they smashed in one more goal to enhance their lead to 5-3. It was all that they could get from the match, as after that, Black Horse slammed in two goals in the third and one in the fourth chukker to win the match by a close margin of 6-5.