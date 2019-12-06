Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

In its petition, the bureau argued the LHC had not considered the case records "in the correct manner”. It added that due to the LHC’s decision, the prosecution’s case had also been affected.

The accountability watchdog appealed to the court to cancel Maryam’s bail and declare the LHC's order as null and void.

LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.

While granting bail, the court had asked Maryam to submit her passport to the court along with two surety bonds of Rs100 million each. The court had also directed the PML-N leader to deposit a Rs70 million guarantee separately with the court.