ISLAMABAD - Country head of United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) Usman Ahmed on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NCA had jointly recovered the looted amount from the corrupt elements and this would continue in future also as recoveries were only possible through collective efforts, saying that the recovery process would be expedited in coming future. Addressing an anti-corruption seminar organised by NAB Rawalpindi in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, he said corruption affects every person and economy become weak due to this menace. He said corruption also violates basic human rights besides increasing poverty. “Anti-corruption departments of Pakistan and United Kingdom exchange corruption related information on daily basis. Pakistan has won many corruption cases in UK. Ahmed said Pakistan and UK were continuing work on sharing data of corrupt elements.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi said NAB was working on three pronged policy to eradicate corruption through enhancing awareness, enforcement and eradication. “Pakistani and foreign institutions were closely working on eradication of corruption. Anti-corruption measures are being taken against corrupt mafia at all levels,” he added. He said NAB had taken action against former prime ministers and presidents on the allegations of corruption. “For the first time in history, action is being taken against influential persons,” he continued. He regretted that some elements criticise NAB without any cogent reason. Indeed all such cases are referred to NAB by Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said NAB officers were performing their duties honestly and taking action against the corrupt as national duty and without caring about their social status. He directed NAB Rawalpindi officers to continue performing their duties with same spirit. Anwar Masood presented his anti-corruption poetry. At the end, prizes were distributed among the winners of declamation contest.