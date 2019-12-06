Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Police Management (NPM) committee on Thursday recommended same police uniform across the country as it discussed the challenges confronting the police.

National Police Bureau (NPB) Director General Dr Ejaz Shah Hussain presided over the 12th NPM committee meeting and also discussed enhancement of capacity and police reforms. Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah, heads of police from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir also attended the meeting. Managing director of National Police Foundation and senior official were also present in the meeting.

According to details, the challenges confronting the police, enhancement of capacity and police reforms came under discussion. It was decided in the meeting that NADRA will provide free of cost data to police for smooth and speedy investigation of the cases. The meeting agreed that the police across the country should have same uniform.

A high-power committee headed by the IG Sindh was constituted for preparation of working paper in this regard. It was also decided that a central date base should be provided to security forces and intra provincial police to deal with the challenges. In this regard, the meeting also decided to sing a memorandum of understanding with the stakeholders.