ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Thursday held sixth convocation of School of Social Sciences & Humanities where above 200 graduates were conferred degrees.

A total of 274 graduates were awarded Bachelor’s degrees in Economics, Mass Communication, and Public Administration, and MS degrees in the fields of Economics, Mass Communication, Clinical Psychology, Development Studies, and Career Counselling & Education, at the 6th Convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities here on Thursday.

Mr Arif Habib, CEO Arif Habib Group, was the chief guest at the occasion.

Addressing the graduates, he said that they were fortunate to have graduated from an institution that had prepared them exceptionally well, adding, it lies upon them to ferret out sustainable solutions of the real-world challenges, many of which are large and complex.

He advised them to unceasingly aspire for deepening and broadening their knowledge, and experience the power of collective team work, and always be guided by higher values.

In his address, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector National University of Science and Technology, praised S3H for establishing its credibility in a short span of its existence.

He exhorted the graduates to take their professional responsibilities seriously and improve the world around with their talent and actions based on their knowledge and training received at National University of Science and Technology.

He also highlighted that National University of Science and Technology has been constantly adapting to latest global trends in higher education, applied research and entrepreneurship in order to thrive off the nation beyond its stagnating status of a developing country to its right place among the developed nations.

Highlighting the achievements of the School, Principal S3H & member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan informed the audience that its faculty, postgraduate students, and staff had published around 200 journal articles and books, over 50 working papers, and 5 monographs.

In terms of funded projects, he said, S3H had thus far embarked on 19 projects, with 13 projects already completed.