Share:

LAHORE - Acting Punjab Governor Ch Parvez Elahi inaugurated a gas pipeline in Jalalpur Jattan on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvez praised MNA Hussein Elahi for bringing the Rs650 million project to the area and said the business community and people associated with the pottery industry would benefit from the project. He said the previous government did not do any work here in 10 years. He said that journey of development of Gujrat has resumed with the inauguration of this gas supply project.

He said anyone can see the bad condition Shehbaz Sharif has put the Shehbaz Bridge in. “Today, we are resuming work on it. Likewise, a Rescue 1122 centre is being set up here. Also, motorcycle ambulance service for narrow streets is being started here,” he said.

He said the present government will complete its five-year tenure and the opposition has the right to criticise the government.

Hussein praised for bringing Rs650 project

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) is fully supporting the government and will continue to support it. “God knows whoever we have supported; we have supported him with good intention. It is said about us that we cannot do anything since we have just 11 members.

We got the issue of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in resolved amicably. Our lawmakers stand by the government and they are going along the government every time.

There were hundreds of thousands of people in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in, but we averted the clash between the police and the protesters. Ch Shujat Hussain and I visited Fazlur Rehman repeatedly and appeased him,” he said.

Later, Parvez inaugurated Safe City Gujrat and he was brief about cameras installed from Lala Musa to Gujrat. He was also given guard of honour at the Police Lines.