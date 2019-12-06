Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Thursday stressed the need for making a master plan for efficient use of land at tehsil level. “The importance of town planning at the tehsil level has been increased in view of the rapidly growing population in the major cities, he observed while presiding over a review meeting held for preparation of a new master plan for the land use in Punjab tehsils at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Salman Shah, Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and other officers were also present. Raja Basharat said that tehsil instead of district was going to be of paramount importance in the new local bodies system. He directed that the task of making a Land-use master plan in the tehsils should be completed before next year’s local bodies’ elections. He said that a pilot project should be started from a selected tehsil in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab.