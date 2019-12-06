Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday recommended the names of Fazal Abbas, Babar Yaqoob and Arif Khan for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC). The approval from the prime minister came on the last day of CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza’s tenure and after opposition’s petition in the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had recommended the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar for the post of CEC. A meeting of parliamentary panel on Wednesday ended in a deadlock between the treasury and opposition benches over the appointment of ECP members with both sides sticking to their stance.

ALTAF TO TAKE OATH AS ACTING CEC

APP adds: Senior ECP Member Justice (r) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi will take oath as an acting Chief Election Commissioner CEC on Friday (today) morning. The senior member will take oath as per Article 217 of the Constitution of the country. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the ECP building. Justice (r) Sardar Raza is scheduled to retire on December 6 after completing his three-year tenure.