ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasised the need for an effective coordination among all the departments at the federal and provincial levels to fully capitalise on the tourist potential of the country. Chairing a review meeting regarding promotion of tourism in the country, Prime Minister called for capitalizing tourism potential through expediting infrastructure development and provision of services and other facilities. He said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape, adding government resthouses have been built on taxpayers money and such properties should be a source of income instead of lying useless.

He reiterated there should be a single authority to supervise the restoration and renovation of existing tourist infrastructure in the country. The Prime Minister especially highlighted the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran recalled international investors have shown their interest for investment in Pakistan’s tourism sector. He noted Switzerland, Turkey and Malaysia had been earning huge revenue from the tourism industry. Pakistan had diverse and rich tourism potential in terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and religious tourism.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite the legislative framework. Moreover, special facilities are being extended for Monks at Peshawar Museum and Sikhs are also being facilitated to visit various KP parts. Special APPs are also being introduced for technical facilitation to the tourists. The meeting reviewed the progress achieved so far on the earlier decisions for the promotion of tourism in the country in terms of the identified properties of PTDC and their opening for the general public particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, KP CM Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, KP Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan and senior officials.