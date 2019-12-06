Share:

ISLAMABAD - Regretting that previous governments did not work on making Pakistan a digitally advanced country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his resolve to take country digitally forward.

Launching ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’ at a ceremony here, the prime minister termed it a big opportunity for the nation, saying introduction of e-governance in government departments would eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that the e-governance in public sector institutions would help accelerate the processes and provide facilitation to the public.

The premier expressed determination that any resistance in the digitalisation of the economy would be overcome, adding that the government inherited record fiscal, trade and current deficits with rupee facing pressure and institutions in disarray.

“With the hard work and tough decisions taken, the situation of economy has improved and has been acknowledged by international financial institutions,” he said, adding that that digitalisation would also help in providing jobs to our youth and spur their creative abilities. The PM continued that developments in the digital arena were taking place at a fast pace, and in the times to come everything would be done through a mobile phone.

Digital Pakistan Vision sets Pakistan’s digital ambition and has been designed for the government and the private sector to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive country.

The vision brings together multiple initiatives that the government has already kicked off, and identifies additional focus areas that it will initiate in the coming months.

Its strategic pillars include access and connectivity, digital infrastructure, digital skilling and literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship.

These pillars, supported by a forward-looking policy and a broader legal framework, will set us on the path to becoming a truly Digital Pakistan.

As first of the five pillars of the digital vision, the ‘Access and Connectivity’ would ensure every Pakistani has access to internet as a fundamental right to make available universally and especially to the underserved populations.

The second pillar is ‘Digital Infrastructure’ creates the ability to undertake daily tasks using smart phones in a secure and faster manner.

The third pillar is E-government that digitises intra-government operations and processes towards a paperless and efficient environment, and also digitises government services for citizens and businesses for better delivery.

The fourth pillar ‘Digital Skills and Literacy’ enables tech graduates to secure relevant jobs. While the fifth one ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ to provide an enabling environment for the start-ups to prosper.