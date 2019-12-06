Share:

Islamabad - A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan on Thursday reviewed steps taken by the provincial governments regarding control on prices of essential items.

Addressing the meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that the provision of relief to people from poor and lower income backgrounds is top priority of the incumbent government.

He emphasised the need for establishing an integrated system of future planning to ensure the provision of essential items according to the requirements of the country, adding that this will not only help ensure the cultivation of required commodities but also lead to timely decisions for imports and exports.

The Prime Minister directed for taking administrative steps for effective control of prices. He said he will personally chair the meeting on price control every week.

Expressing serious concern on adulteration in eatables, medicines and other products, the Prime Minister said corruption in items of eating is a serious issue that poses direct threat to society.

He directed to collect data on adulteration in the first phase in order to devise an action plan to eradicate this menace.