LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the whole nation over upgraded economic outlook status. In a statement, the chief minister maintained that Moody’s has also expressed satisfaction over economic reforms of the government by upgrading Pakistan’s economic outlook. He termed it a worthwhile achievement and added that long-term economic policies are bearing fruit. Similarly, the stock market has also surged. Moody’s rating has proved that government delivers, instead of making tall claims. The people have fully understood that who ruined the economy and which leader has stabilized the sagging economic conditions, the chief minister concluded.