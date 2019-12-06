Share:

Lahore (Pr) Augmented productivity in industries require providing social protection, safe and healthy working conditions to the workers, said Veteran Trade union Leader Khurshid Ahmed in a national conference of wapda workers held here at Bakhtiar Labour hall, Lahore. At this occasion General Secretary Public Service International (PSI) France, Ms. Rosa Pavanelli paid tribute to the struggle of the working class of Pakistan. He said that the policies of the World Bank and IMF are required to be changed which have been imposing restriction upon developing countries to privatise their public entities.