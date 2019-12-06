Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday visited headquarters of the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore. The IGP examined working of the Central Operational Room, Pukar-15 headquarters and media monitoring rooms. MD Safe City Authority Ali Amir Malik briefed IGP about the safe city project. He the project was playing an effective role in controlling crime, law and order and traffic management in accordance with the smart and modern policing. While talking to police officials on this occasion, the IGP said that the safe city web TV channel would propagate information and awareness regarding traffic laws, situation of law and order, and programs of general policing. He said the web channel should show good work of police besides highlighting actions against criminals so that the image of police could be improved.