ISLAMABAD - The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $431 million to $9,112.9 million during the week ending on November 29, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15,993.2 million. According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $9,112.9 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6,880.3 million. During current fiscal year SBP reserves have increased by $1.8 billion. The FX swaps / forward liabilities have reduced by $1.95 billion between June-Oct 2019, increase in the liquid SBP reserves and the reduction of the swaps / forward liabilities reflects the build-up of FX buffers whereas total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.993 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on November 29, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $9,112.9 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $ 6,880.3 million.