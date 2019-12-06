Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said yesterday that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had failed to respond to any allegations of corruption against him and his family members.

Addressing a press conference with Minister for Communications Murad Saeed here, he said assets of Shehbaz Sharif and his family members increased manifold during the 10-year tenure of the PML-N government in Punjab. This was revealed in the NAB investigations started in 2018.

He said assets of Shehbaz increased by 70 percent and that of his son Salman Shehbaz by 8,000 times in a decade.

Shahzad Akbar said the investigations further disclosed the stories of over 200 fake and fictitious telegraphic transfers (TTs). This amount was used by Shehbaz to build an empire of 32 to 35 companies. He said names of innocent people were also used in the TTs.

Shahzad Akbar said revelations were emerging regarding their corruption on daily basis. He said government was ready to provide assistance to NAB for speedy investigation of corruption cases against Shehbaz. The SAPM said plea bargain option was open for all and Sharif family could use it anytime. Akbar said their demand was to return the looted money to national exchequer.

Assets of Shehbaz increased by 70pc, Salman Shehbaz’s by 8,000 times

The SAPM said Pakistan had secured repatriation of 190 million pounds from Britain after a settlement with a Pakistani business tycoon. It is the first time that repatriation of such an amount took place which is civil in nature and no element of guilt is involved in it. He thanked the British government for extending cooperation on the matter.

He said it was the first time in history of the country that looted money was returned to national kitty through legal way. He said several cases were in pipeline with NCA.

He said a sophisticated network of money laundering was being run from Punjab Chief Minister Secretariat under the patronage of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, who often claims not committing even a penny corruption.

He said a sum of over 7 billion had been laundered by just one company Good Nature Trading Company through 200 fake Telegraphic Transfer (TTs). A new business empire was established by utilizing the corruption amount through a network of fake TTs, which was totally separate from the Sharif family’s business of Ittefaq Group.

He said the modus operandi of money laundering was Shehbaz Sharif established a fake company Good Nature Trading Company and appointed his front men Nisar Gill as Director Political Affairs in CM Secretariat and Ali Ahmed as Director Policy CM Punjab and they did money laundering on behalf of Shehbaz family. The fake company was actually run by Salman Shehbaz. The company did Rs 7 billion business, that too on papers.

He said two more characters including Shoaib Qamar and Mansoor Anwar were involved in money laundering network as cash boys. They used to deposit money in different accounts. They withdrew Rs 2.1 billion cash from the account of Good Nature Comapny. Rs 16 million were deposited in the account of Shehbaz, who transferred it to Ms Tehmina Durrani and same amount was used for purchasing property in Whispering Pines Villas. The same cash boys deposited Rs 25 million to Salman’s account after withdrawing from Good Nature Company. Similarly, another amount was transferred to account of Hamza Shehbaz, who transferred it to the account of his wife and utilized the same amount for purchasing properties in Johar Town, Lahore. The remaining amount was stashed away through TTs. The whole process was done in papers.

He said Rs 6.8 billion was withdrawn from Good Nature Company’s account and and then injected to another company. The control room was in Chief Minister Secretariat and some more characters of money laundering network would emerge soon.

Akbar said details of 190 million pounds (Rs 39 billion) recovered from Property tycoon Mailk Riaz Ahmed could not be divulged as Pakistan had to honour deed of confidentiality committed with the government of United Kingdom. This was civil repatriation and record success of the government of Pakistan. UK government has transferred the recovered amount.

Responding to a question, he said civil recovery was easy in UK and the government was working on it. The salaries of NAB had been increased three times to enable them to concentrate on their duties. He said he was trying to improve working conditions of FIA for better results.

To another question, Akbar said the repatriated 190 million pounds had a link with Hassan Nawaz’s property in London. He urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to pursue the cases and take them to logical conclusion. He was still waiting for Shehbaz to sue the Daily Mail as claimed by him to preserve the honour and dignity of Pakistan and its people.

Posing 18 questions to Shehbaz, he hoped that former Punjab CM would answer the queries.

Through these questions he asked from Shehbaz whether Gill and Ali Ahmad were his front men or not, whether they were owners of Good Nature Company or not, and did they not use to visit London, Dubai, Qatar with Salman Shehbaz. He further asked that whether cash boys Masroor Anwar and Shoaib Qamar transferred millions of rupees into Shehbaz’s account after withdrawing from GNC or not and if this amount was not used to purchase two villas at Whispering Pines for Tehmina Durrani.

He said these cash boys transferred billions into accounts of Hamza and Salman after withdrawing from GNC accounts.