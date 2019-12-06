Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government is presently focusing on provision of basic health facilities in the least developed and backward areas of Karachi, said Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Pechuho here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a Mother and Child Health Centre, equipped with an operational labour room, to remain functional 24/7, at BHU Laasi Goth UC 4 Gadap, she said efforts are underway to provide an integrated package with nutrition, birth registration, child birth and promote safe hygiene practices.

“We don’t just want to address EPI and polio but interventions prerequisite to raise health standards of children and mothers,” said the Minister.

Highlighting commitment of the government towards children health, she said the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Laasi Goth also provided with a world standard Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Centre, refurbished with the support of partners.

“We have made a number of EPI centres and mother and child health centres in areas where health facilities were lacking and we will continue to provide such services where there is a need for them,” said Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The Health Minister on the occasion also appreciated the presence of Field Office Sindh UNICEF Ms. Cristina Brugiolo and officers from EPI and EOC Sindh.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho referring to Typhoid campaign in the province, said it was a success and 95 percent of the target of 10.1 million has been achieved.

She congratulated the staff and officers for this achievement and recognized the media’s role in promoting vaccination and thanked them for their support.