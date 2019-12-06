Share:

Lahore (PR) Smog has engulfed whole of Punjab and the need of the hour is to combat with this hazard both on individual and corporate level. Hence Punjab Group of Colleges, sensing its corporate social responsibility has launched an awareness campaign titled “Smog free Punjab”. This campaign for clean air aims to reduce air pollution and provide an inspirational experience of a clean future. The campaign includes a series of awareness sessions and seminars with the aim to co-build a greener tomorrow for generations to come.