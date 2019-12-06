Share:

HAFIZABAD - A walk was organised by the Social Welfare Department on the International Day for special persons in which special students, teachers and social workers participated.

The walk was led by Director Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz Gohar and Principal Special Education Centre Raheela.

During a seminar, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza said special persons are useful segment of the society and they deserve special attention of the society to relieve them of sense of deprivation due to their disability.

He said that special persons have talent and ability to play their role as useful citizens. It is need of hour that they should be given confidence, empowerment and self-respect so as to enable them to play their role in the nation building, he added. Other speakers said that special persons have also similar sentiments of human being and we should work to remove any deprivation in them.

ELECTIONS: Malik Humayun Shahzad and Faisal Mehmood Langah were elected unopposed as chairman and general secretary respectively of the district press club/union of journalists Hafizabad for 2020. Other office-bearers who were also elected unopposed were: President Rana Muhammad Safdar, Vice Chairman Abdul Khaliq Khokhar, Additional Secretary Asif Ali Qadri, Finance Secretary Syed Ghulam Abbas Sherazi, Secretary Information Mujahid Malik Zaidi and Office Secretary Muhammad Ikram. After the conclusion of the amicable and unopposed election of the press club, Markazi Anjuman Tajran hosted dinner in honour of outgoing and newly elected office-bears which was attended among others by: Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA and Ch. Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti a PTI leader, Sheikh Muhammad Amjad President Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Chairman DBA Rai Shahraiz Kharl, Chairman Markazi Anjuman Tajran Seth Humayun, Chairman District Bait-ul-Mal and scores of social workers, traders and elite of the society.

While addressing Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti appreciated the peaceful and unanimous election of the press club and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers. He also thanked group leaders of all the groups for making noble gesture to avoid any tension by arriving at a decision to have unanimous election. He called upon the local mediamen to perform their duties honestly, impartially and with commitments and work for the well-being of the society and resolving the problems of the masses.