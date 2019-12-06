Share:

MIRPUR - The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is all set to commence construction work on Diamer Basha Dam following award of contract in six to eight weeks.

“The under-construction Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) will be completed in 2024-25. These mega projects are going to change fate and destiny of the country,” said Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain in the wake of inaugurating the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineering Conference and the 15th International Conference on Geotechnical Engineering at University of Engineering and Technology.

The 3-day conferences have been organised by Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society (PEGS), Wapda said in an official statement issued on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two events, the Chairman said that Wapda has been playing a pivotal role in development of multi-disciplinary engineering professions, as it has the honour of being the largest engineering organization in Pakistan. The projects constructed by Wapda in water and hydropower sectors have been contributing for economic stability and social uplift in the country, he added.

The chairman said that Wapda added 2487 MW cheap, green and clean energy to the National Grid last year with completion of three hydropower projects namely the 1410-MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum and the 108 MW-Golen Gol.

Dilating upon the strategy to harness water and hydropower resources, the Chairman said that WAPDA is committed to adding five million acre feet (MAF) to water storage and 4600 MW hydropower generation by 2025 and another eight MAF water storage and 16000 MW power generation upto 2030 by completing various projects.

Congratulating the PGES on organizing the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineering Conference and the 15th International Conference on Geotechnical Engineering, he expressed the hope that the two conferences will be beneficial for engineering fraternity in general and development of the country in particular.

The PGES President Amjad Agha in his welcome remarks, highlighted the importance of the conferences for advancement of geotechnical engineering in Pakistan. UET Civil Engineering Department and Conference Organizing Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Aziz Akbar said that the two conferences will bring together the best of ideas to discuss the new challenges in geotechnical engineering with special reference to transport infrastructure in the ongoing mega CPEC projects in Pakistan. The PGES Secretary General and NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood and Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Professor Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid also addressed the inaugural session.

It is pertinent to mention that the prominent scholars across the world are participating in the conference.

OATH-TAKING: Roots International School and College, River View campus in the State;s metropolis hosted a Students Council Oath-Taking Ceremony 2019, in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize student body and become responsible citizens and quality future architects of the nation.

RIS students vowed under oath that they will be dynamic and responsible members of the Student Executive Council and will abide by the rules and regulations made by the school to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Minister for health state of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Dr. Najeeb Naqi graced the occasion as a chief guest and inducted the School’s Head-boys- Head-girls into the Student Executive Council, after administering their oaths followed by other Student Council Members. Director Roots International School system Muzaffarabad Mrs. Alma Syed emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in society. Badges and Certificates were awarded to the Members of the Council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Director Roots Mrs. Alma Syed in her address said that, RIS in AJK state is the home for creativity, love and joy where each child is assisted in growing according to his natural design. Roots International Schools firmly believes in preparing students for the challenges of real world by equipping them with the best analytical abilities and conclusive skills.