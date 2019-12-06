Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition is critical with chest pains and increased heartbeat rate, close aides said.

PPP leader said Zardari’s life was in danger and he might have to undergo an operation soon. This week, the Islamabad High Court had ordered medical superintendent of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to constitute a new special medical board comprising of the former President’s personal physician.

The court passed this order while hearing Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s bail petitions in the money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane corruption references. The court later adjourned the hearing till December 11.

Zardari has been detained on charges of money laundering through fake bank accounts and is presently undergoing treatment at the PIMS of Islamabad which has been declared a sub-jail.

The former president’s family was considering his heart surgery but doctors suggested to delay it. “The doctors believe the operation could be dangerous so it should be delayed for the time being,” a close aide of the Bhutto family told The Nation.

He said the government was turning a blind eye to the deteriorating health of the PPP co-Chairman. “We are just seeking equal rights. Medical treatment is a basic right,” he added. Zardari already had a few stents procedure to keep his heart running.

On November 12, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected Zardari’s application for transferring him to Karachi for his ongoing medical treatment.

On June 10, Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after the IHC rejected his and Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

The accountability watchdog had arrested him after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case.

At that time, NAB had stated it was proved during the investigation of the case that PPP leader had comitted corruption and money laundering with the help of his close aides.

Separately, Mutawalli (custodian) and Kaleed Bardar of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) Shaikh Noori Muhammad Ahmed Ali Habshi called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here and inquired about the health of Zardari.

“During the meeting he prayed for the health of Zardari and also for the wellbeing of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari,” said a PPP statement.

Meanwhile, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar - the spokesperson to the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to commit suicide but not to borrow but had “planted his begging bowl before the world and this is the first government which has borrowed $10.4 billion in the first year in power.”

He said that price hike reached 13 percent which is the highest in the least nine years. In the last one year the prices of fuel, electricity, gas, medicines and daily used items have sky-rocketed.

“No government in the past has taken such a huge loan and at the same time has increased cost of living. Now after making the lives of people hell, this selected government is preparing to sell national assets. The PM has cheated the people of this country,” he said.