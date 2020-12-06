Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 3,011 and 1,569 new cases emerged when 13,864 tests were conducted raising the tally to 182,473 in the province.

He said that 20 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,011 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,864 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,569 cases that constituted 11.3 percent current detection rate, said a statement.

He added that so far 2,051,357 tests had been conducted against which 182,473 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 158,567 patients had recovered, including 1,561 overnight. The CM said that currently 20,895 patients were under treatment, of them 20,042 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 840 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 744 patients was stated to be critical, including 82 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,569 new cases, 1,289 had been detected from Karachi, of them 473 from East, 396 from South, 161 from Central, 136 from Korangi, 70 from Malir and 53 from West.

Hyderabad had 55 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 22, Sanghar 17, Jamshoro 13, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 12 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sukkur and Jacobabad nine each, Matiari eight, Sujawal and Tando Allahayar seven each, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Umerkot four each and Kambar three. The CM had urged the people to follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.