ISLAMABAD - It has been 28 years since the day a frenzied mob of Hindu extremists razed to ground the historic Babri mosque in Ayodhya, fuelled by venomous instigation of the RSS-BJP ideology, and with each passing day the hatred against minorities in India continues to grow unchecked. Violence against Muslims, the country’s largest minority, is nothing but a routine in the world’s largest democracy, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who continues to aggressively pursue the Hindutva ideology, which sees India as a “Hindu nation." Though exact figures are unavailable, but a sifting through long list of riots in India, the death toll of Muslims killed by Hindus exceeds 10,000, a figure strongly contested by Muslims who believe actual numbers are far higher. Since Modi came into power the lynching of Muslims on any pretext has become a norm. The recent New Delhi riots saw death of around 55 Muslims and losses running in millions. But the Muslims in India are not the only target. In 1984 around 3000 Sikhs were killed in New Delhi after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and another 8000 around the country.