rawalpindi-As many as six patients died of COVID-19 on Saturday and 136 patients tested positive of deadly virus in different areas of the district Rawalpindi, informed sources.

Tahir Kareem, 55 years old resident of new Kattarian, was brought to Holy Family Hospital on December 4 and he died on late Friday night.

Naheed Zaheer, 45 years old resident of Dhoke Chaudhrian, arrived in Holy Family Hospital on December 4 and she died on Saturday, they said.

Tariq Aziz, 50 years old resident of Satellite Town, arrived in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on December 4 and he died on Saturday, sources added.

Ghulam Fiza, 71 years old resident of Bagra Syedan, was admitted in Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital from December 4.

Mukhida Bibi, 61 years old resident of Kahuta, arrived in Fauji Foundation Hospital on December 4 and she died on Saturday.

Total 1350 confirmed patients are under treatment in the district. As many as 258 patients are in the hospitals including 25 in Holy Family Hospital, three in Hearts International Hospital, seven in Red Crescent Hospital, 30 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and 19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Among 258 patients admitted in hospitals, as many as 192 patients belonged to Rawalpindi district while remaining 66 patients are from other districts. Total 1092 patients are isolated in their homes. However, total 603 patients are awaiting their results of Coronavirus serology.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood told media that total 12933 people tested positive of COVID-19 since March including 10941 in Rawalpindi, 832 in Attock, 760 in Jhelum and 400 in Chakwal.

He said that as many as 10778 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery in the four districts including 9157 in Rawalpindi, 693 in Attock, 619 in Jhelum and 309 in Chakwal.

He said that total 523 people died in Rawalpindi Division since March including 434 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Attock, 12 in Jhelum and 55 in Chakwal.