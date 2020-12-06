Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has termed Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa and adjoining areas in the federal capital as rare gift of God for Islamabad city.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Daman-e-Koh along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

The Chairman while issuing instructions to various directorates on the occasion, said that new and more hotels and restaurants should be opened for the tourists in this area. He also directed to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the area and directed to increase the cleaning staff and install additional bins in the area.

The Chairman further said, “It is our responsibility to take care of the greenery and cleanliness of the area.

This tourist destination has the status of a tourist destination not only for the residents of this city but also for the countrymen and foreigners.” Giving instructions to the Road Maintenance Department, he said that the work of repairing, carpeting, lane-marking and curb stone of Daman-e-Koh should be completed at the earliest. Officers of Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Environment, Street Lights and other related departments were also present on the occasion.