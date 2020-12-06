Share:

rawalpindi-A cop of Rawalpindi police was arrested on charges of snatching a car, cash and mobile phone from captain of a private cab service along with his three accomplices on gunpoint, informed sources on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Constable Yasir, against whom a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under section 392 of PPC with Police Station (PS) Rawat, according to sources. The accused cop was sent on judicial remand to Adyala Jail by a court of law.

There are unconfirmed reports that Constable Yasir was posted as “Kar-e-Khas” of SHO PS Sadiqabad.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar denied the information saying “criminal cop was dismissed from service a year ago.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has taken notice of the crime and ordered RPO and CPO to submit their reports in this regard.

According to the sources, Haroon Syed, the resident of Islamabad and captain of Careem Service, lodged a report with PS Rawat on 3/11/2020 alleging that a man booked a ride from Phase 8 of a private housing society. He added he reached at the provided address to pick passengers when a man embarked in his car while impersonating a member of family which booked ride on phone.

“In the meanwhile, three unknown men arrived there in another car and dragged him out of his car and bundled him in their car and speedway towards Japan Road,” he said adding that his car was also stolen by two culprits.

The applicant told police the dacoits threw him out of car and managed to escape with his car, mobile phone and cash Rs 7000. He asked police to register case and to arrest them, sources said. Police booked the dacoits and started investigation, sources said adding that a suspected dacoit was held by Rawat police who later identified as Yasir Constable. Later on, the applicant also recognized him during an identification parade, they said.

Police grilled Yasir who confessed his crime and a court of law sent him to Adyala Jail on judicial remand.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, however, when contacted, said Yasir was dismissed from service due to his involvement in criminal activities.

He said cop was not posted in Sadiqabad as Kar-e-Khas of SHO. He said there is no room for corrupt elements in Rawalpindi police.