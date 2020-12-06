Share:

ISLAMABAD - The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 52,359 as 3,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

At least 44 corona patients, 43 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Friday, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while 337 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,756 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 41,115 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 15,500 in Sindh, 13,015 in Punjab, 4,327 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,696 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 564 in Balochistan, 408 in GB, and 605 in AJK.

Around 352,529 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 413,191 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,219, Balochistan 17,392, GB 4,708, ICT 31,992, KP 48,683, Punjab 122,293 and Sindh 180,904.

About 8,303 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,991 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 3,137 in Punjab 22 of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,399 in KP 10 of them died in hospital on Friday, 334 in ICT among three of them died in hospital on Friday, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 175 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Friday.

A total of 5,713,341 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,001 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

On the other hand, the National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday continued to surge as it was recorded 7.59 percent where 2,441 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbotabad which was 17.57 percent followed by Rawalpindi 15.26 percent and Karachi 14.31 percent and Hyderabad had 12.13 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.24 percent, Balochistan 10.46 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 3.92 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.27 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.68 percent, Punjab 4.15 percent and Sindh had 10.74 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown. It indicated that in Punjab, Lahore had 6.5 percent, Rawalpindi 15.26 percent, Faisalabad 2.07 percent, Multan 2.06 percent and Gujranwala 0.44 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 14.31 percent, Hyderabad 12.13 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 10.63 percent, Abbotabad 17.57 percent and Swat had 4.31 percent, in Baluchistan, and Quetta had 6.42 percent, in ICT 5.27 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 5.77 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 10.61 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 5.10 percent.

As many as 309 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab, Lahore has maximum patients on ventilators figuring it to 84 followed by 45 in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 73 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad. There was no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan. There were 39 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory.