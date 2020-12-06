Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General and vice president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that the workers of PDM will hold countrywide protests against the government today (Sunday).

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the workers would hold protests against the government for its crackdown against them and as well as their leadership before the Multan public gathering.

Maulana Haideri also hinted at starting the “Jail-Bharo” movement as the government was frequently arresting the PDM leadership with no reasons.

Talking about the upcoming public gathering in Lahore, Maulana Haideri said that the upcoming Lahore Jalsa on December 13 will be a clear referendum against the government since it would be a record gathering of the masses against the government.

Lashing out at the government, he said that the government was using cheap tactics to stop the opposition from protesting against the failed policies of Imran Khan’s government; saying that except the Sindh Jalsa, the PTI government had tried its best to sabotage the peaceful protest of the PDM.

He maintained that the government was hiding behind the Covid19 to cover their failures as they had done nothing even when there was no Covid19 in the country. He claimed that despite the blockade of roads by the government, the Multan Jalsa was a record gathering of people against the PTI government.

While commenting on the PDM’s 8 December meeting, Abdul Ghafoor said that the upcoming meeting of PDM was likely to take some important and tough decisions.

He concluded that those who were backing Imran Khan on every occasion should avoid the backing of Imran Khan and must stay away as they were fighting the fight of the rights of the people of Pakistan.