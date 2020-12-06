Share:

The second surge in COVID (SARS-CoV-2 virus) is spreading at an unprecedented pace. The 40-45% asymptomatic patients form the main source of transmission, amounting to 50% as per the Centre of Disease Control. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported more than 58 million cases worldwide with more than 1.34 million deaths which is extremely worrisome. The second wave is definitely going to add to the misery, the figures are going to rise to a greater extent and expectedly, the coming year 2021 seems like it will be worse than the current one. The US still tops the list of the most intensely affected countries, with more than 12 million cases and over 2.5 million deaths. India ranks second with more than 9 million cases.

Fortunately, there has been some positive news regarding the anti-COVID vaccines in recent times, from multiple sources. Pfizer has already applied to FDA for approval of their vaccine while others by companies like Moderna and Astra Zenica are in the pipeline.

Additionally, one by Sinopharm is undergoing phase III trials in various countries with promising results. Collectively, these vaccines are raising a real ray of hope. Once approved and marketed, however, there will be huge demands from all over the world and foreseeably it will be next to impossible for the manufacturers to meet these demands at a required pace. The vaccination drive will have to run on a model based on prioritisation, with front-liners and those most vulnerable being the first ones to receive the vaccine.

It is very early to be able to comment on the aftermaths of these vaccines regarding their efficacy, both immediate and remote. Expectedly, the trend in Pakistan regarding the second surge follows that of most of the world, in that things are getting worse and unmanageable.

We have already lost hundreds of frontline medics including many professors/consultants and other doctors, along with a multitude of non-medical people. This year has not only been scary and disheartening for those already in the medical profession, but also for the aspiring newcomers as many can change their decision to opt for the field. Numerous practitioners who are rightly afraid to attend to their patients and clinics have kept themselves out of practice, creating problems for the masses especially for those with non-COVID medical issues that require medical attention.

Undeniably, as a country, we braved through the first wave rather wisely by timely measures and lockdowns, even as there was a time when things seemed fairly out of control. The federal and provincial governments acted efficiently by taking relevant measures, increasing the required health facilities on an emergency basis, with promising results in combating the surge.

Sadly, the situation is looking rather grim this time round. The first and foremost factor contributing to this is the non-serious attitude of our nation as a whole. The general public’s inability to accept this pandemic to be a true problem and considering the virus to be a nonlethal ‘bug,’ ignoring crucial preventative measures like wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are all really worrisome and will surely present their toll in the form of a rapid rise in the number of cases as well as persistence for a longer period. The attitude of our politicians is further disappointing, with political protests (jalsas) and mass scale gatherings being carried out frequently.

This propels and translates into the careless attitude of the masses. This medical emergency, possible the worst of the century, needs to be taken more seriously and this cannot be done without cooperation from all quarters. The role of the media has also been unsatisfactory in this regard with more weightage being given to political and other issues as well in the sensationalisation of the pandemic rather than in effectively influencing people.

It is time we start spreading awareness amongst the masses about how COVID-19 is still a very concrete issue. The federal and provincial governments should be on the same page, in implementing strict measures to combat this curse. Difficult decisions need to be taken timely before the beans are spilled and things go out of hand.

The largest tertiary care public hospital in Karachi has had to open another COVID isolation unit, to cater to the increasing, COVID positive patients. Almost half of the beds are currently being occupied by prisoners from various jails across the city who have tested positive, showing that the virus is spreading rampantly in places where people are gathered and living in enclosed spaces. If nothing else, this should be evidence enough to implement and wisely follow serious lockdowns and stop public congregations and political rallies. Appropriate hygiene measures and the use of masks need to be constantly reinforced as well.

Further, it is high time to start planning for procurement of vaccines on priority basis from feasible sources as there is going to be a cut throat competition the world over, in this regard. Having a devised, proactive plan to combat such pandemics is the need of the hour. We are lagging behind in scientific research and developments, the time has come to act as a nation rather than as separate groups, driven by political and religious differences.

The writer is a former Dean Medicine Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.

DR KHALID MEHMOOD