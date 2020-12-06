Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Operations Wing on Saturday recommended setting up a joint investigative team (JIT) for interrogation of three terrorists of Muttahida Quomi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The CTD operations department has written a letter to DIG for setting up a JIT.

In a recent operation, the CTD had arrested 3 target killers of MQM-London named Faheem, Moinuddin and Kashif who were involved in dozens of targeted killings.

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that the CTD Karachi had arrested five alleged target killers of MQM-London in raids conducted in different areas of the city.

The CTD DIG said the arrested target killers were also involved in several other serious crimes including the killing of police personnel. The alleged target killers were close aides of Ajmal Pahari and Kashif David and also got training from the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The accused terrorists murdered policeman Muhammad Ali in 1997 in Orangi, gunned down Sunni Tehreek leader Amjad Pervaiz in 2005 and in 1997 killed Faisal Aka Paratha in Orangi Town. The FIRs have been registered against the arrested accused in Jamshed police station, Pak Colony and Momin Abad.