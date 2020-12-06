Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure corona SOPs during the ongoing recruitment process in Punjab Police. He said that the proliferation ratio of Covid-19 has increased in Punjab therefore all precautionary measures should be strictly followed. On the direction of CM Punjab, IG Punjab Inam Ghani has issued instruction for strict implementation on corona SOPs.

IG Punjab has directed all officers and officials to implement corona SOPs and pay special attention regarding face mask, sanitizers, gloves, protective kits besides other instructions.