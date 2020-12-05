Share:

LAHORE- Sheikhoo Warriors will take on Guard Rice Kings in the main final of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 to be played tomorrow (Sunday) at 3:00 pm. Lahore Polo Club Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif said the super league is a great initiative by the club in which 11 teams took part and the top two teams made way to the final. The event is being conducted following all the necessary SOPs and its response remained very healthy. The LPC secretary also thanked U Micro Finance for sponsoring the event and hoped that more sponsors will come forward to play their significant role in the promotion of this beautiful game. Sheikhoo Warriors team includes Usman Aziz Anwar, Farasat Ali Chatha, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Raja Arslan Najeeb while Guard Rice Kings team has Arib Ali Malik, Ch Hassan Mansoor, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Taimur Ali Malik.