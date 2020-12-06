Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is the responsibility of healthy people to create ease in the lives of differently able people.

She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has always talked about disenfranchised segments of the society.

She said that the mission of PTI government is to uplift the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society as all the government policies revolve around them. She said that respect and service to differently able people is a social responsibility and obligation.

She expressed these views while addressing an event organized in connection with World Disability Day under the aegis of Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation.

Dr Firdous said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar initiated different projects on the pattern of Rayasat-e-Madina and recently inaugurated Bahimat Buzurg programme for the welfare of weak and elderly people. She said that first ever special education policy has been approved in the history of the province under which a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for providing education, health and other facilities to differently able children.

She said that 585 teachers have been recruited in special education department through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

She said that the government has provided 51 buses at a cost of Rs33 crore this financial year whereas 12 buses were provided last year to provide free travel facility to special students.

She said that the government has set up 9 new special education centres in Muzaffargarh, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Layyah.

Moreover, secondary schools for girls have been set up in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur and degree colleges in Sargodha and DG Khan as well.

The government has also upgraded special education institutions in 14 districts of Punjab, she informed.

She said that free books have been provided in the libraries of 147 special education institutes of the province at a cost of Rs4 million. Modern courses are being introduced for special children to provide information technology and forensic science education to these children so that they may become useful citizens of the society, she added.

She said that the Punjab government is providing free books to special students with a monthly stipend of Rs800 besides pick-and-drop facility, uniforms and hostel facility.

Later, talking to media, Dr Firdous said that the PTI has entered into the corridors of power in a constitutional way and its government can’t by toppled by mere wishes of Mariyam Nawaz.

She said that the entire PDM leadership is morally handicapped. These people have fallen into enmity to such an extent that they are playing with the lives of their own workers for the sake of their nefarious intentions and to save their looted money, she added.

She said that the political parties that have been in power for years have crippled the country’s economy, institutions and political system and made the people political slaves.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that day is not far when institutions and people will be set free from political slavery.

She said that the government is least bothered about the threats by opposition.

The opposition should not waste its energy and precious time of the nation by holding the rallies but adopt a constitutional way and bring a vote of no-confidence against the government, she advised.