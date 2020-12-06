Share:

ISLAMABAD - Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) on Saturday said that the five-day national polio immunization drive managed to achieve 98 percent targets.

According to a PEI official, the immunization drive was launched across the country on November 30 to vaccinate over 39 million children under the age of five years. He added that around 285,000 polio frontline workers went door-to-door, observing strict COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), to ensure protection of children from the crippling virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said, “The government is committed to making Pakistan polio-free. We are determined to close the immunity gap in children which has unfortunately widened because of disruption of essential services due to COVID-19 pandemic.” He further said, “Ensuring timely and repeated vaccination of children is critical for us to reduce the immunity gap and protect them against polio.”

Dr Faisal said, “I am confident, together we will achieve our target of making a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children.”

During the campaign, the trained frontline workers reached every child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict SOPs such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining at least minimum distance during vaccination.

“While continuing our efforts to enhance essential immunization coverage across the country, the back-to-back planned campaigns are imperative to give quick immunity boost to children under the age of five,” said Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI). “We need to ensure that no child is left out during this critical national campaign, aimed at building on successful immunity boosting efforts during the last three months.”

Rana Safdar said that all segments of the society, including communities, media, religious leaders, social activists, celebrities and doctors, should play an active role so that no child remained at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralyzed for life.

He said that Pakistan was one of the two countries in the world, along with its neighbour Afghanistan, where polio cases are still reported. The country is facing a challenging situation with a surge in the number of polio cases. He added so far in current year, a total of 82 polio cases had been reported, including 24 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 14 from Punjab.

He further said that polio was a highly infectious disease caused by a virus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. “It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease,” Rana Safdar explained.

He said that each time a child under the age of five years was vaccinated, his or her protection against the virus increased while repeated immunizations had protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.