ISLAMABAD - Graana.com, in collaboration with Urban Innovation and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has partnered with Islamabad Cycling Association, ITP, Tobacco Smoke-free Islamabad, UNDP Urban Platform, MTB Islamabad, Prime Minister’s Tiger Force, and Critical Mass Islamabad to host ‘Cycling Sunday’.

The recreational event will be held on December 6, starting at 12:00 p.m. (noon), with all the SOPs in check.

It is aimed at transforming the federal capital into a bicycle-friendly city with better cycling infrastructure, including dedicated cycling lanes and parking spaces and promoting eco-friendly activities in the federal capital.

Apart from leisure cycling, the hosts have organized multiple racing competitions for kids, teenagers and adults to participate in. The residents of Islamabad and nearby places were invited to participate in the event.