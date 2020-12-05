Share:

The growing incidents of harassment and violence against women are becoming common, taking place across Pakistan. Unluckily, nowadays harassment and violence are soaring in the district Awaran of Balochistan, especially in girls’ schools in Teertej village. Moreover, the women of Teertej village of Awaran are especially suffering. They have organised protests against the violence in the village. They said in the protests that they visited the DC and AC of the district for the complaint of such criminals but no actions were taken by them against them.

ALTAF ADAM,

Awaran.