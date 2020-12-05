Share:

Islamabad-Her thriving eco-friendly household goods company has in the past been valued at upwards of $1.5 billion. And it appeared that actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba was engaged in some market research on Friday, when she was spotted at the new Target in Hollywood, California exiting with a box bearing the brand name of her company, Honest. The Fantastic Four star, 39, was festive in a knit red Christmas sweater with a loose turtleneck collar. On the bottom, Jessica wore a pair of black leather pants. Her small purse was particularly fun and holiday-friendly, featuring a pattern in red and white. On her feet, she wore white Converse high top sneakers. Alba had her honey blonde hair back in a low bun, and adorned it with a thick black headband featuring pearls and appliqués.

The mother of three kept her face covered and protected with a black and white gingham patterned face mask, as stay-at-home orders continue to go in effect throughout California. Jessica directed her loaded cart through the parking lot along with an assistant.