Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested an accused on charges of axing a man to death over petty issue, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Gul Zada, against whom a case was also registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, he added.

According to him, Ameen Khan lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni stating his nephew Aleem Ullah arrived from Hangu three days ago. He alleged Gul Zada killed him over a petty dispute. He asked police to register case against the killer and to arrest them. Police held killer and started investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended a cop and ordered registration of criminal case against him on charges of torturing a widow and her children in Christian Colony in limits of PS Naseerabad.

The accused cop has been identified as Shakeel, who was arrested by the police, the spokesman said. Officials of PS Westridge have booked a landlord on account of torturing 13-year-old house maid and started investigation. According to sources, Maafia Bibi appeared before police and lodged a complaint accusing her landlord of torturing her without any reason.

In Islamabad, another young house maid was allegedly tortured by her landlord. Shalimar police registered case against accused and started investigation. According to sources, a doctor of private hospital informed police that a man brought a young house maid in hospital for medical treatment. They said the doctor said the housemaid told that she was beaten by her landlord with stick. Police registered case and started investigation.