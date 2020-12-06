Share:

KASUR - A man reportedly threw his five children, including a two-year-old boy into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, following an altercation with his wife.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Ibrahim, resident of Atari Virk village was upset over the domestic issues and he threw his seven-year-old daughter Nadia Parveen, five-year-old son Muhammad Zain, four-year-old Fiza, three-year-old Tasha and two-year-old Muhammad Ahmed into Jamber canal Pattoki.

On information, the rescuers rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of Fiza and Muhammad Ahmed from the canal near Chakoki Pull and shifted them to a local hospital. However, search for three missing children was underway till the filing of this report. Phoolnagar police were investigating.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of throwing of five children into a canal in Kasur. He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed him to determine the causes of the tragic incident.

“ I am grieved over the death of five children,” he added. Workshop for police investigation officers held

A weekly workshop for investigation officers was held at DPO office here on Saturday. The aim of holding workshop for investigation officers was to check the incidents of child abuses and bring improvement in the investigation process. Prosecutors delivered lectures to the investigation officers and imparted training to enable them how to avoid flawed investigation of the cases.

Marriage hall sealed, 14 booked over SOPs violation

A marriage hall was sealed and 14 people were booked over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), in Pattoki on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharoon Niazi, along with DSP Pattoki Muhammad Akram Khan and police team, raided on Qasar-e-Hakim Marriage Hall where anti-coronavirus SOPs were being violated during a marriage function.

The AC sealed the marriage hall while Sadar police had registered a case against 14 people including hall manager Ghazanfar and groom’s father Muhammad Khalid.