Share:

Islamabad-Velo Sound Station produced by Bilal Maqsood and co-directed by Bilal Maqsood and Yasir Jaswal released Episode 3 recently and music lovers were blown away by the audio-visual artistry of the performances. Featuring a dramatically - produced tribute to 80s pop; a big band style number and a soulful romantic ballad is pure high-octane energy. Powerhouse vocalist and supreme style icon MeeshaShafi renowned for her individualistic and edgy fashion choices as well as being a force for female empowerment performs a dance club cover of Nazia Hassan’s 1982 pop hit ‘Boom Boom’. The cover is a heartfelt tribute to 80s pop and a feminist ode of sisterhood to the late pop icon who along with her brother Zoheb Hassan was an instrumental in introducing and cementing pop music in Pakistan in the 1980s disco era and beyond with other hits such as ‘AapJaisa Koi’ and ‘Dosti.’

Walking onstage with her face covered by a voluminous hood, Meesha’s powerful voice is heard reciting these evocative lyrics as the words waft down cloud-like on the oversize LED screen: “Can you feel this force, this sweet design. How our minds are together, how we are so aligned. Felt the hush in the world. Only sound I heard was the Way you made my heart go Boom Boom.” The Boom Boom coat designed by EB was styled by costume and wardrobe stylist MaviKiyani.