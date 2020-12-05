Share:

Islamabad-Momal Sheikh is a Pakistani actress and producer. Her famous works in serials are YehZindagi Hai in 2008 and MiratUlUroos in 2013. She made her film debut with 2016 film Happy BhagJayegi. Sheikh also co-produced 2018 film Wujood with Shehzad Sheikh under her father production banner Javed Sheikh films which features Danish Taimoor and SaeedaImtiaz in lead. Recently, she shared a picture of her family on social media where she mentioned that she celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with a lovely table setting and beautiful ambiance.