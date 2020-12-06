Share:

ISLAMABAD -National Voters’ Day will be observed across the country on December 7 (tomorrow) to create awareness about importance of registration as voters.

The day is celebrated in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on 7th December, 1970.

On this day in 1970, voting took place in 300 constituencies of National Assembly on general enfranchisement of the Unicameral Parliament of Pakistan. The primary purpose of commemorating the day is to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.

The main event in this regard will be held at Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad. Chief Election Commissioner will address the main event. Events in this regard will also take place at the Provincial Offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan. COVID-19 SOPs will be observed at all the events to be organised by the ECP.