Share:

HAMILTON-New Zealand’s pacers took 15 wickets in the day, but a counter-attacking century stand from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph in the second innings, after West Indies were asked to follow-on, carried the game into day four.

Sixteen wickets fell in the day as West Indies imploded in the face of some excellent bowling from the New Zealand pacers. Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph averted defeat on day three with a counter-attacking century stand in the second innings, but the visitors still trailed by 185 runs at stumps on day three.

After a disappointing first innings that saw them slip from 53/0 to 138 all out, West Indies were asked to follow-on by the hosts. Staring at a massive deficit of 381 runs, West Indies started on a poor note as John Campbell, in the second over, nicked Trent Boult to second slip where Tom Latham claimed a catch after diving low in front of him. Darren Bravo and Kraigg Brathwaite opened up with some delectable shots, but the partnership didn’t last long as Neil Wagner sent Bravo back with the second delivery of his spell. He ended the over with the wicket of Shamarh Brooks to leave West Indies reeling at 27/3.

That became 27/4 as Tim Southee had Brathwaite caught behind with his first ball of the following over. Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase held out until the tea break, but a big in-swinger from the tall Kyle Jamieson saw the back of Chase soon into the third session. With West Indies hopes fading, Blackwood decided to hit back with some aggressive shots. A six off Wagner was followed by two fours in the left-armer’s next over. Meanwhile, at the other end, drama continued as new man Jason Holder survived dropped catches off successive balls against Jamieson.

Holder’s luck ran out as he was eventually trapped in front by Daryl Mitchell, who grabbed his first Test wicket two balls after having the West Indies skipper caught out off a no-ball at extra cover. From there, Blackwood and Joseph took charge of the innings with some extravagant shots. Joseph impressed with his range of strokes, while Blackwood mellowed down. Joseph was given a life by Latham, who dropped a sharp chance at cover, and the youngster rode on that to complete his maiden Test fifty.

Earlier in the day, the visitors started the day with all wickets intact, but it didn’t take long for them to lose their first as Campbell miscued a drive to be caught at mid-off off Tim Southee. Southee struck again in the next over as Brooks nicked one to first slip. Things went further downhill for West Indies as Boult had Brathwaite caught behind off a delivery that held its line outside the right-hander’s off-stump. Chase and Bravo hung around for a while and got through testing spells from Boult and Southee.

But Jamieson struck a big blow when he had Bravo trapped in front with an in-swinger after setting him up with several ones that went across the left-hander. Wagner compounded Windies’ troubles next over when another in-swinger rapped Chase on the pads. The hosts reviewed the on-field decision and turned it around in their favour to leave West Indies at 79/5.

Holder and Blackwood took them to lunch without further damage, but things unravelled soon after as Southee sent back Blackwood and Joseph in the same over. Jamieson knocked over Kemar Roach and Wagner had Shannon Gabriel leg before wicket to leave Holder stranded on 25 with West Indies finishing well below New Zealand’s first-innings total.

Shane Dowrich, who had injured his hand, did not bat at all as West Indies finished on 138 in the first innings and were asked to follow-on by the Kiwis. The second innings followed a similar pattern until Blackwood and Joseph joined hands.

Scorecard

NEW ZEALAND 1ST INNINGS: 519/7d

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

K Brathwaite c Blundell b Boult 21

J Campbell c Williamson b Southee 26

S Brooks c Taylor b Southee 1

D Bravo b Jamieson 9

R Chase lbw b Wagner 11

J Blackwood c Latham b Southee 23

J Holder not out 25

A Joseph c Mitchell b Southee 0

K Roach b Jamieson 2

S Gabriel lbw b Wagner 1

S Dowrich absent hurt -

EXTRAS: (b 8, lb 7, nb 3, w 1) 19

TOTAL: (all out, 64 overs) 138

FOW: 1-53, 2-55, 3-55, 4-79, 5-79, 6-119, 7-119, 8-135, 9-138

BOWLING: TG Southee 19-7-35-4, TA Boult 17-5-30-1, KA Jamieson 13-3-25-2, N Wagner 15-3-33-2.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS:

K Brathwaite c Blundell b Southee 10

J Campbell c Latham b Boult 2

D Bravo c Southee b Wagner 12

S Brooks c sub b Wagner 2

R Chase lbw b Jamieson 6

J Blackwood not out 80

J Holder lbw b Mitchell 8

A Joseph not out 59

EXTRAS: (lb 7, nb 2, w 8) 17

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 42 overs) 196

FOW: 1-4, 2-25, 3-27, 4-27, 5-53, 6-89

BOWLING: TG Southee 8-1-40-1, TA Boult 10-1-47-1, N Wagner 11-0-62-2, KA Jamieson 10-2-33-1, DJ Mitchell 3-0-7-1.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: C Gaffaney, W Knights

TV UMPIRE: Chris Brown

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe