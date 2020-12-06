Share:

LAHORE - Shaigan Shareef Malik, formerly a Member Punjab Public Service Commission (PBSC) and Federal Secretary, a distinguished member of the elite Pakistan Administrative Service/DMG breathed his last on 29th November, 2020 at a local hospital in Lahore.

He is remembered for his personal qualities of head and heart and academic distinctions from best centres of excellence at home and abroad including GC Lahore, Punjab University, Istituto per la Cooperazione Universitaria (Rome) and Kennedy School at Harvard University. He rendered over three and a half decades of public service at the level of Sub-divisions, Districts, Provinces and in Federal Ministries in many significant field and staff positions.

His contributions in the field of legislation with focus on human rights and environment would be remembered even at the international forums.