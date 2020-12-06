Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the dream of the opposition to overthrow the government before the Senate elections will never be fulfilled.

He said, “The Senate and general elections will be held on time. The PTI government does not believe in political revenge and no one is being targeted for political revenge.”

Chaudhry Sarwar was talking to media in Model Town on Sunday and addressing the event in connection with the death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi, the founding president of the Federation of Shia Madrassas, and Allama Niaz Naqvi's Chehlum.

The Governor Punjab said that it would be better if PDM reconsiders their decision of holding rallies so that the country could be saved from Corona situation like that of America. It is the responsibility of government agencies to ensure the rule of law. If the opposition tries to take the law into their own hands, strict action will be taken, he warned.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear and unequivocal policy that there can be no compromise on transparent accountability and elimination of corruption. If the opposition wants to end the accountability process, it will never happen. No matter how many rallies they hold, the government will complete its term.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that he wanted to tell all the opposition parties including PML-N that only living people do politics so first of all people should think about their lives. The current situation is not about politics but about fighting against Corona.

Addressing the death anniversary event of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi, Founder President of Federation of Shia Madrassas and Chehlum of Allama Niaz Naqvi, the Governor Punjab said that both the personalities served Islam and humanity. These two ulemas were the mobilizers of the unity of the ummah and the unifier of the Muslims.

He said that all religions and sects have to live together in Pakistan and we have to work together for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. The role of Ulema in the protection of non-Muslim minorities and raising awareness about Corona is commendable.