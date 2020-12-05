Share:

LAHORE-Osama Nadeem, a gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club, moved into the front line in the ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, an event of national noteworthiness.

Two rounds stand completed and the title bearing championship enters the final phase at the remarkable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. The second round on Saturday turned out to be a mishap tarnished round for the lustrous ones of the first round, Ameer Khawaja and Sameer Iftikhar, as lack of the master’s touch on the second day saw them tumble to positions way down the leader board.

Osama played brilliant golf to come up with an ace like performance, his score of net 67 giving him a two-round aggregate of 139 and enabling him to look like a probable winner as the championship reaches the final stage. In the course of the second round, Osama compiled pars with consistency and reflected radiance and potent touch in shot making. All through the 18 holes, he was successful in hitting accurate shots and putting admirably well on the greens. “It has been a memorable day for me,” said Osama. “My all-round game was profoundly satisfying and I move into the final round with confidence.”

Osama’s nearest challengers Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq will have to play persistently well on the final day on Sunday. Score-wise Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq are bracketed at a two days net aggregate score of 143, three strokes behind Osama. Salman Jehangir, Qasim Khan and Abdullah Farooqi are placed at a net aggregate score of 146.

Some more contestants, not too far behind but capable of producing shocks, are Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Moghees Khan and Reza Saeed. Bunched together at a score of net 147, these five impassioned ones can overturn the run of play and cause tremors on the leader board. Competition wise, a close contest is expected on Sunday in the race for the Quaid Golf Title 2020.