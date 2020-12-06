Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has called on Commander Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at the Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk.

The Naval Chief is on an official visit to Turkey these days. During the visit, he also visited Naval Shipyards. According to a press release received here on Saturday, upon arrival at the Turkish Fleet Headquarters Golcuk Naval Base, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Turkish Fleet, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu. The Admiral was given a comprehensive briefing regarding the Turkish Fleet Command. He also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both the Shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.