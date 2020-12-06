Share:

There was no let-up in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan as 58 more countrymen succumbed to the deadly infection while over 3,300 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours (Saturday), said the data released by NCOC on Sunday morning.

The ever-growing coronavirus pandemic has added 3,308 more infections taking the national tally to 416,499.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,308 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. On the contrary, 58 patients have died taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 8,361.

As many as 41,645 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours (Sindh 13,684, Punjab 14,983, KP 4,757, ICT 6,852, Balochistan 413, GB 411, AJK 545) and total active Covid cases in Pakistan were 53,126 on Sunday morning.

As many as 355,012 People recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. The NCOC revealed that the positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.94 percent.

Out of the latest 58 deaths, 20 reported in Sindh, 25 in Punjab, five in KP, six in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.