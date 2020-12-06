Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has earned $444.050 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2020-21. This shows the growth of 41.01 per cent when compared to $314.900 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 46.38 per cent as it surged from $237.400 million last year to $ 347.500 million during July-September (2020-21). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 26.05 per cent, from $ 91.532 million to $115.379 million while the export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 21.90 per cent, from $71.638 million to $ 87.325 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 60 per cent from, $0.345 million to the US $0.138 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 76.19 per cent from $0.609 million to $0.145 million. Besides the exports of other computer services rose by 97.22 per cent from $73.276 million to $144.513 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 28.81 per cent by going up from $ 0.590 million to $0.760 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 15.45 per cent, from $0.356 million to $0.411 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 49.15 percent, from $0.234 million to $0.349 million. The export of telecommunication services also witness an increase of 24.55 per cent as these went up from $76.910 million to $95.790 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 18.53 per cent during the period as its exports increased from $ 26.787 million to $ 31.751 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 27.76 per cent, from $50.123 million to $64.039 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first quarter of the fiscal year (2020-21) decreased by 50.91 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-September, 2020-21, services exports decreased by 5.40 per cent, whereas imports reduced by 26.28 per cent, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The services worth $1.225 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of $1.295 billion in the same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at $1.764 billion as against the imports of $2.393 billion, the data revealed.